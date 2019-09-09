Menu
Broncos star’s father to remain behind bars

by Kay Dibben
9th Sep 2019 4:35 PM
THE FATHER of Brisbane Broncos player David Fifita will remain in custody while he faces 11 charges including drug possession, forceful entry and common assault.

Siaosi Fifita, 41, who is charged with 11 offences, wanted bail, to get out of custody so he could continue to support his son's training, Brisbane Magistrates Court was told.

Lawyer Kris Jahnke told Brisbane Magistrate Anne Thacker that Fifita's son played for the Broncos and had made his State of Origin debut this year.

Mr Jahnke said before Fifita was returned to custody, after being charged with offences allegedly committed while on parole, he had attended his son's training sessions.

He said he had also helped out at Broncos training.

"He's a proud rugby league supporter and obviously very proud of his son," Mr Jahnke said.

He said Fifita had found being in custody particularly difficult because he had missed out on seeing his son's Origin debut.

"He is keen to get out on bail and support his son," Mr Jahnke said.

Ms Thacker was told Fifita had been living with his partner and his son, his sister and his brother-in-law at Redbank Plains.

Siaosi Fifita, 41, wanted to be released from custody so he could continue to support his son David (pictured) as he trains for the finals with the Broncos. Picture: AAP/Darren England

When Ms Thacker asked if any of Fifita's family was at court to support him, Mr Jahnke said his partner was in the court building and his son was at Broncos' training.

The bail application was strongly opposed by police prosecutor Senior Constable Duncan Erskine.

Fifita is charged with common assault and forceful entry over a neighbourhood dispute incident.

It is alleged he went onto a property to confront someone, he picked up a steel bar and said to a woman: "Do I have to hit you with this, c---?".

Fifita also is charged with drug possession, receiving tainted property, unlawful entry of a vehicle to commit an indictable offence, stealing and common assault.

Fifita is pleading not guilty to the common assault and a forceful entry charge and some other charges.

Sen Constable Erskine said Fifita, who has been in custody since May, had committed offences while on parole and he had 11 pages of criminal history, including bail condition breaches.

Ms Thacker refused the bail application, saying there was an unacceptable risk of Fifita reoffending.

