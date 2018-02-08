EXCLUSIVE: Broncos pathway coming to Gladstone and CQ

EXCITING TIMES: Brisbane Bronco's Casey McGuire playing against the Newcastle Knights in 2006. McGuire has taken on a game development role in Central Queensland.

EXCITING TIMES: Brisbane Bronco's Casey McGuire playing against the Newcastle Knights in 2006. McGuire has taken on a game development role in Central Queensland. COLIN WHELAN/aap

EXCLUSIVE: Gladstone and Central Queensland rugby league players will have a direct link to the Brisbane Broncos from today.

Brisbane Broncos' premiership hero Casey McGuire has taken on a game development role in Central Queensland.

The Broncos have partnered with training company Site Skills Queensland to install the 2006 grand final winner in the new position that will benefit the local community.

McGuire will drive community-based initiatives in the region pertaining to life skills and job readiness mentoring.

He will also be involved in local primary schools, secondary schools and junior clubs.

The aim is to grow rugby league numbers and enhance the game in the Central Queensland area.

At the program's launch yesterday, Broncos chief executive Paul White backed McGuire to make a difference to local communities.

"It is wonderful to have Casey back in the Broncos' colours again," White said.

"What makes it even more pleasing is that he will be involved in such important work in Central Queensland.

"We are looking forward to watching Casey take up this important development role and drive real outcomes for the local community."

The initiative was made possible with the support of Site Skills Training, Yaralla Sports Club and Reef City Motors in Gladstone.