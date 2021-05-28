Menu
State of Origin - QLD v NSW: Game 3
Broncos nab Origin star from Storm

by Jasper Bruce
28th May 2021 5:22 PM | Updated: 5:50 PM
Melbourne Storm centre Brenko Lee has officially signed with the Brisbane Broncos on a two-year contract set to commence next season.

The news comes after Lee was linked with a move to Red Hill earlier this month.

The 25-year-old joins Souths star Adam Reynolds in migrating north to Brisbane for 2022, as the club prepares to part ways with both Xavier Coates and Tom Dearden.

“Brenko provides plenty of experience and comes to us after a standout 2020 season,” Broncos coach Kevin Walters said of Lee’s signing.

“He is a Brisbane boy and a true Queenslander and he will fit right in here at the Broncos.

“The fact Brenko wants to join us, along with a lot of other players, shows that we are headed in the right direction.”

According to the Storm, Lee has chosen to make the move north “to return closer to his family in Queensland”.

Brisbane will be Lee’s fifth NRL club, having been previously contracted at Canberra, Canterbury, Gold Coast and Melbourne.

He’s chalked up 67 NRL appearances since starting his career at the Raiders in 2014.

Lee made his State of Origin debut in last year’s post-season series, partnering with Dane Gagai in the centres for Queensland’s Game III win.

Lee also appeared in Melbourne’s 2020 Grand Final-winning side, but a calf injury has kept him from running out with the Storm at all this season.

He is expected to be available for selection in round 14, but the strong form of Melbourne centres Justin Olam and new recruit Reimis Smith may keep him from re-entering the 17.

Lee will hope to become a regular starter for the Broncos next season as the side looks to the future under new coach Kevin Walters.

Originally published as Broncos nab Origin star from Storm

