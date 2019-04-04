Pangai Jr’s savage April Fool’s Day prank

Tevita Pangai Jr has joked with Broncos CEO Paul White about joining the Roosters.

Star off-contract Broncos' forward Tevita Pangai Jr has played the ultimate April fools prank on Brisbane CEO Paul White.

With the Roosters reportedly keen to lure Pangai Jr to Bondi on a big money deal, the Broncos forward chose the perfect time to stitch up his boss, as revealed by James Hooper on The Matty Johns Podcast.

"Tevita Pangai Jr obviously he has been in the headlines a lot as the million dollar man and the Roosters are chasing him," Hooper said.

"He has gone into Broncos' CEO Paul White's office on April fools day first thing in the morning.

"He sat down and started to cry and said: 'Mate there is something I really have to tell you and I feel like I've done the wrong thing, but I'm just going to be straight with you'.

"I've signed a five-year-deal with the Roosters."

The Broncos are desperate to hold onto the services of Pangai Jr, as they have let go a number of stars like Cowboys and Australian forward Josh McGuire in order to keep him.

Brisbane are deep in negotiations to try and convince Pangai Jr to re-sign with the club, which made White's reaction all the more priceless.

"Paul White hit the floor and went into the foetal position and by the time he has picked himself up Tevita has gone and taken himself off to training," Hooper said.

Tevita Pangai in action at Broncos training at Red Hill.

"By the time he came back 20 minutes later everyone in the office has started to talk about it.

"Tevita then came back in and said: 'Sorry Whitey I got you'."

In response, Matty Johns couldn't resist a little dig at his former Triple M workmate Mark Geyer.

"What is scary is that he is continuing a great tradition of front-rowers like Mark Geyer who can cry at the drop of a hat," Johns said.

"He was the best at it Mark Geyer."

The prank was conceivably a good sign for Broncos fans because it would be pretty tough of Pangai Jr to play the joke and then sign with the Roosters anyway.

The Roosters host the Broncos in a blockbuster clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground to open Round 4 on Thursday.