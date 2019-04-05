Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Roosters' Cooper Cronk gets hit by Brisbane's Tevita Pangai Jr on Friday night. Picture. Phil Hillyard
The Roosters' Cooper Cronk gets hit by Brisbane's Tevita Pangai Jr on Friday night. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Rugby League

Pangai charged over ‘dog shot’

by Chris Honnery
5th Apr 2019 10:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BFONCOS enforcer Tevita Pangai Jr faces up to three weeks on the sidelineS for his controversial shot on Roosters halfback Cooper Cronk during Friday night's game.

The NRL judiciary charged Pangai on Friday morning with grade-two dangerous contact.

An early guilty plea would cost him two matches but if he was unsuccessful in fighting the charge, carry over points result in a three-game suspension.

His shot on Cronk was condemned by rugby league legends Johnathan Thurston and Andrew Johns during the Channel 9 commentary on Friday night.

"That's a dead-set cheap shot," Johns said after the Pangai tackle.

"We have to get that out of the game.

"I think that should be a sin bin.

"He (Cronk) isn't looking and giving away 30kg ... watch the whiplash in his neck. It's a dog shot."

Cronk was less incendiary in his reactions to the hit.

"He didn't miss me. It's part of the game,'' Cronk said, adding it "hurt a lot''.

More Stories

Show More
andrew johns brisbane broncos cooper cronk johnathan thurston nrl sydney roosters tevita pangai jr
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Hopes $45.5m for radiation treatment will help Gladstone

    premium_icon Hopes $45.5m for radiation treatment will help Gladstone

    Politics THE Radiation Therapy Advisory Group is hopeful part of the $45.5 million funding boost for cancer treatment options will be spent in Gladstone.

    Sponsorship locked in for 2019 events

    premium_icon Sponsorship locked in for 2019 events

    News Council will spend more than $100,000 in sponsorship for five events

    WHAT'S ON: Check out our guide to youth week in Gladstone

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: Check out our guide to youth week in Gladstone

    News There's plenty on around town for Queensland youth week.

    • 5th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
    Police appeal for information about missing Clinton man

    Police appeal for information about missing Clinton man

    News Russell McDonald, 58, was last seen on Byellee Rd on April 3