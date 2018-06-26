Bronco's Casey McGuire delivers training in Gladstone

A PARTNERSHIP between the Brisbane Broncos and Gladstone's Site Skills Training may seem like an unlikely combination.

But Site Skill's manager Nicola Curtis says it makes perfect sense as both teams are passionate about personal and team development.

"We're really proud to be partners with the Brisbane Broncos' game development program in Central Queensland," she said

"One of our business development managers, Casey McGuire, is a Broncos alumni and he's the local game's development ambassador.

"We're engaging with the region's youth to teach them about team building, positive social habits and fitness."

Ms Curtis added Site Skills was also involved in working with young people in high schools.

"There's a lot of diversity in education now so our kids can gain qualifications in real life work skills while they're still in school through vocational education and training in school (VETiS) programs," she said.

As a local business we want to be actively involved in our community and give back where we can.

It's just one of many training programs the company has developed to meet the needs of local businesses and workers.

"We recently trained the first all-female scaffolding crew in Central Queensland," Ms Curtis said.

"They were dedicated, motivated and worked harder than anyone I've seen.

"The level of communication skills they displayed during practical construction activities was amazing.

"By all accounts they did an amazing job working as qualified scaffolders on their first shut-down."

Mrs Curtis said the company's growing success has allowed it to expand its regional footprint.

"We were a Gladstone facility but now we've branched out across Central Queensland," she said.

"We've got training capabilities and facility partners in Biloela, Rockhampton, Blackwater, Emerald and Mackay.

"We've taken a very proactive approach to building relationships with companies around the region."

Ms Curtis said the company works hard to create courses to train better qualified employees for long-term sustainability.

"We do a lot of custom work where we will design site-specific training for businesses that meets accredited course requirements.

"Instead of putting people through stock standard simulated exercises it's really important to use real life work scenarios, otherwise you're just ticking a box."

She adds that due to their success, Site Skills is currently in a recruiting phase.

"We need more qualified trainer assessors to service our growing business," Ms Curtis said.

"We've got some high goals to reach for across Central Queensland but I'm confident we have the best industry trainers and the right team to help achieve them."