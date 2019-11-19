Broken records was the norm at Gladiators club

SWIMMING: Gladstone swimmers have geared up for this weekend's Fairymead City of Charm A-grade meet in Bundaberg in the best possible way.

Gladstone Gladiators were one of 12 clubs that competed on Sunday, which included a squad of nine from the Czech Republic, in the McDonald's Gladstone Liquid Energy Long Course Meet at the Gladiators pool with records broken.

The most notable record broken was Kane Martin in the boys' 14-and-over 100m backstroke, after he smashed Alex Williams' record set in 2009.

Martin also claimed the meet record for the boys' 14-and-over 400m freestyle also held by former Gladiator Jack Cartwright, who medalled for Australia at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Fellow Gladiators Clara Furness and Shianne Plunkett also claimed meet records for the girls' 14-and-over 400m freestyle and girls' 12-and-over 100m freestyle.

"They all performed like champions and it's even better that they are really enjoying their racing," Gladiators head coach Tomas Fronek said.

"The Liquid Energy has been simply amazing, watching everyone going about their business, swimming as a team, supporting each other and getting the job done... it was fantastic to watch."

Gladiators junior coach Terry Fellows was equally proud.

"I am really excited to see so many of the brand new swimmers here taking part," he said.

"Many of them only learned how to dive this week and they are doing fantastic."

Gladiators president Michael McVicar said the spirit and support from all clubs and volunteers was great.

"This is the 12th year we have hosted Liquid Energy and although numbers were down slightly from last year we still felt it was a hugely successful carnival," he said.