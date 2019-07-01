Broken pipeline the cause and to be replaced for Boxing Day

THE WAY IT SHOULD BE: The traditional Boxing Day races will resume - weather permitting - this year on December 26.

THE WAY IT SHOULD BE: The traditional Boxing Day races will resume - weather permitting - this year on December 26. Mike Richards GLA261214RACE

HORSE RACING: Calliope Jockey Club management have ensured repairs will take place following Saturday's racing incident which shook up jockey Gemma Steele.

She fell off her horse Party Pardee after the finish line in race three's 1000-metre Rayment Excavations Open Plate in Saturday's 107th Gold Cup in Calliope.

A sink hole had formed about 22-metres after the finishing post, three-metres off the inside rail. Both horse and jockey were not injured.

"The rack was inspected prior to the first race by race officials, committee members and jockeys and the stewards deemed the track as good,” Calliope Jockey Club president Jim Neill-Ballantine said.

A small depression was noticed in the track close to where the horse stumbled and upon further investigation by the jockey club committee, a sink hole was discovered.

"A steel drain runs underneath the area of the track where the depression was discovered which has eroded over time,” Neill-Ballantine said. "Rain running through the pipe would have eroded the soil.”

Dry weather had created cracks which resulted in weak areas in the soil and the impact of Part Pardee caused the collapse. "The Calliope Jockey Club are currently in contact with Racing Queensland to ensure the track is repaired according to Racing Queensland standards,” Neill-Ballantine said.

"The Calliope Jockey Club intends on rectifying the problem immediately to ensure the track is in great condition for our 2019 Boxing Day Race Meet.

"Queensland Racing have been doing a lot more for the bush and after what had happened, we have a fair chance to get a grant because it's a safety issue.

"We should find out in a couple of weeks.”