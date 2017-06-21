Broken bottle of shampoo lands Gladstone man in hot water

Modern hot shower with stream of water close up on a blue background

A GLADSTONE man didn't realise throwing out a busted bottle of shampoo would land him in hot water.

The man, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to a contravention

of a domestic violence order.

At about 8.30am on May 25, police were called to reports of a disturbance at a residence.

The court heard that despite the defendant's girlfriend having taken out a protection order against him, the pair were both at the address.

The fight began when the aggrieved was getting the kids' lunches ready for school; the court heard both the defendant and the aggrieved cared for five kids; two of those the defendant's.

The aggrieved was in the bathroom and couldn't find her shampoo, so she asked her partner, who was lying on their bed, if he had seen it, the court heard.

He told his girlfriend he had accidentally broken the bottle, and decided to throw it out.

This turned into a full-scale verbal fight between the defendant and the aggrieved, but escalated further when the defendant threatened to punch his partner in the head.

It became physical with glass objects being thrown and a lamp broken.

He told the aggrieved he was going to take their two children.

The court heard the girlfriend ran down the street to a nearby house and the defendant took off to his father's house.

Defence lawyer Matthew Heelan told the court that it was "never just about the shampoo”.

"There are underlying financial issues and stresses that caused this argument to blow up,” he said.

"The pair have five kids between them to care for, it's hard.

"They were also looking to start a cleaning business together, which is added pressure.”

Mr Heelan said it was his client's biggest fight with his girlfriend yet, and they had been together for three years.

"They are back together now and working on being support and loving parents to their children,” he said.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho fined the man $600, but did not record a conviction.