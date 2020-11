Paramedics are responding to reports of a seven-year-old boy sustaining a fractured arm after falling from playground equipment at East Shores Two.

PARAMEDICS are responding to an incident involving a seven-year-old boy at a popular family area in the Gladstone region.

QAS officers are headed to the East Shores 1b, where the boy allegedly fell from playground equipment.

The boy reportedly sustained a fractured arm as a result of the fall.

He is expected to be transported to hospital for treatment; Gladstone Ports Corporation was contacted for a comment.