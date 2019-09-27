Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jay Brogden has not been seen since April 2007.
Jay Brogden has not been seen since April 2007.
Breaking

Second cold case murder accused fronts court

Danielle Buckley
27th Sep 2019 11:10 AM | Updated: 11:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SECOND man charged with the murder of Jay Brogden will return to Mackay for his next court appearance.

Gavin Philip Parnell, 33, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning after he was extradited from New South Wales on Thursday.

Mr Brogden, who was 21 at the time, was last seen in Cannonvale on April 21, 2007 and his body has never been found.

A coronial inquest into Mr Brogden's disappearance was held in 2015 and in April, police charged Braddon Butler, 33, over the murder.

All three men were known to each other.

Mr Parnell was arrested in Coffs Harbour on March 26 by New South Wales police on unrelated matters.

He also faced court today on armed robbery and stealing charges.

Mr Parnell was remanded in custody and will next appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on November 7 by video link.

Police said investigations into the murder are continuing. - NewsRegional

cold case court crime editors picks gavin parnell jay brogden murder
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    PROBE CONTINUES: GPC complaint referred to new dept

    premium_icon PROBE CONTINUES: GPC complaint referred to new dept

    News A SECOND complaint made to the Queensland corruption watchdog about the state’s biggest multi-commodity port has been referred to Queensland Treasury.

    PHOTOS: School holiday fun at Tannum Sands

    premium_icon PHOTOS: School holiday fun at Tannum Sands

    News Tannum Beach the place to be these school holidays.

    Bloke's over the top response to his partner's drink-driving

    premium_icon Bloke's over the top response to his partner's drink-driving

    Crime Gladstone man yells in court that his partner did not drink-drive

    South Gladstone teen missing

    South Gladstone teen missing

    News Police are seeking help to find the girl who was last seen on Toolooa St yesterday...