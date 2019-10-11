Brock is taylor made for success

GOLF: The BITS Golf Club course will be full of promising young players competing at the BITS Junior Golf Open Championship from 7.30am tomorrow.

BITS junior team captain Brock Taylor believes his players stand in good stead for the challenge that lays ahead across 18, 13, nine, six and three-hole formats.

"I'm expecting everyone to try their best," Brock, 17, said.

"It's a great honour to represent my club because I have been playing for the club for 12 years."

When asked where his strengths lay, Brock said: "I have been hitting the ball well and my long game is definitely my strength."

BITS Golf Club treasurer Sandra Gooderham said tomorrow's event was important.

"The BITS Junior Open is the final major event on the calendar for the Central Queensland Junior Golf District and is where not only winners of our open are presented, but also the awards for CQ Junior Golfer of the Year are done," she said.

About 70 juniors from five years of age through to 17 from Bundaberg, Wowan, Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Gracemere, Miriam Vale, Emu Park and Gladstone are expected to compete.

"There are some very talented young players throughout the district and we hope they all have a great time playing golf," Gooderham said.

She said the greens were coping well with the lack of rain, but some moisture was forecast tomorrow morning.

"Although the irrigation requires some work, the BITS golf course is looking quite good thanks to the efforts of the BITS Golf Club hauling sprinklers out as far as possible throughout the course," Gooderham said.