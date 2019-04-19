BRL crack down on spectator behaviour in A-grade

Hervey Bay Seagulls players with coach Fai Sami. The match against the Roos saw a spectator suspended.

Hervey Bay Seagulls players with coach Fai Sami. The match against the Roos saw a spectator suspended. Alistair Brightman

LEAGUE: Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland says Hervey Bay will be asked to increase crowd control at its home ground for the rest of the season.

It follows one spectator being suspended for abusing referees during the sides 32-10 loss to the Wallaroos last Saturday at Stafford Park.

The Seagulls hosted its first matches of the season in the competition, which was where the incident happened.

"One spectator who was way out of line was given an eight week suspension,” Ireland revealed.

"Under the 'Not In Our House' campaign it is the maximum you can give without it going to a judiciary.

"The person was abusing referees and swearing at them.”

Ireland said the suspension hopefully served as a notice to spectators that in the BRL house, at all venues matches are held, no abuse would be tolerated by either players, spectators or referees.

"We're not going to put up with it,” he said.

"We've had no real problems so far except for one person at Salter Oval who got a warning and the person who just got suspended.

"We believe the 'Not In Our House' campaign is working.”

Ireland said Hervey Bay would get a call in the next week to improve security at the venue for crowd control to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Hervey Bay's next match in the competition at home is on May 25 against Past Brothers.

The competition has this weekend off because of the Easter break.

The BRL A-grade resumes on April 27 before having another two weeks off.