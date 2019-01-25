Brittany-Elise knows there's 'Something More'

Gladstone singer songwriter Brittany-Elise is set to release her debut album 'Something More'.

FOR Tannum Sands High School teacher Britany-Elise life is anything but living 'Another Day.'

She was back in Gladstone last week, fresh from a visit to the United States where she pre-launched her single 'Another Day' from her debut album 'Something More'.

"I did the pre-launch in Nashville, Tennessee in December," she said.

"I've just landed back from the US after performing in Memphis two weeks ago."

Gladstone music lovers were treated to a sneak peek of the album last October.

"I actually played a few songs for the first time at the Under the Trees Festival at Boyne Island," she said.

"I'd recorded the album the week before and it was great to see people enjoying the songs.

"I wanted to play them to such a great audience and the feedback was so positive."

Brittany-Elise is no stranger to the Gladstone music scene, having played regular gigs at Crow Street Creative and numerous pubs and clubs.

"I've also performed at the Harbour Festival and and Rocky River Festival," she said.

"The Gladstone region, all the way through to Rockhampton, has been an incredible supporter of my music over the last couple of years.

"Some of the songs off my debut album were inspired by the people in the area, 'Another Day' being one of them.

"I had a supporter say to me it's a teacher's anthem, which was quite funny to hear."

It's been a long journey for the singer songwriter.

"I've been performing since I was seven," Brittany-Elise said.

"I could never have imagined working alongside some of the people I listened to back then and performing their songs in local talent quests.

"It's incredible to be mentored or co-writing with some of them now."

The list of country music stars Brittany-Elise has worked with is impressive.

"I've supported Lee Kernaghan on tour, co-written with Fanny Lumsden, David Carter from Carter and Carter, performed with the Bushwhackers, worked with Kasey Chambers, Amber Lawrence, and Lynn Bowtell," she said.

Her album was produced by Simon Johnson at his studio Hillbilly Hut in Sydney.

"Simon's an incredible musician himself," Brittany-Elise said.

"But it was quite daunting putting myself and my music out there.

"But success is playing my music and seeing people respond to it.

"That's such an incredible feeling."

Brittany-Elise will be launching the digital platform of her album on February 1 and the live launch is at the Harvey Road Tavern on February 9.

Her single 'Another Day' is available on iTunes and Google Play.

For more information visit Brittany-Elise's Facebook page.