Britney granted restraining order

Britney Spears is trying to get a temporary restraining order against her ex-manager. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

BRITNEY Spears is trying to move forward and has taken legal action to do so.

Lawyers for Spears requested and were granted a temporary restraining order against ex-manager Sam Lufti, E! News reported.

In the filing, the 37-year-old pop star requested protection for herself, as well as her two sons, her father, Jamie Spears, and mother, Lynne Spears.

After the judge granted the temporary restraining order, Lufti's lawyer told E!: "We are disappointed in the results. We feel this is overly broad and violates Lufti's constitutional rights," he stated.

"This is only temporary, and we look forward to arguing the matter more fully at the hearing for a more permanent restraining order on May 28th."

Sam Lufti used to be Britney's manager.

Britney with her two boys.



The request came about two weeks after Britney was released from a mental health facility.

In the documents, Spears and her family claimed Lufti had been sending harassing and threatening texts and tweets to them. They also claimed Lufti's actions had caused "severe mental trauma" while interfering with Britney's life.

The Toxic singer's legal team also claimed Lufti was trying to interfere with Britney's conservatorship by using "vigilante action, bribes and release of private information". They said they wanted the restraining order to "prevent future harm and further psychological trauma" to Britney.

In text messages allegedly sent from Lufti to Lynne, Lufti wrote, "You are the one that's been breaking your back for your children your entire life and yet you are still having to answer to people that have done nothing for your family yet they are in charge."

He also purportedly texted, "You need to stop allowing anyone to treat you poorly. Lou lives like a queen and does what she wants. You how (sic) how poorly she speaks about you behind your back," adding, "I want to just be able to provide you all the resources that you'll need for this transition if that is the plan. Everything from counsel to $."

Lufti allegedly offered Lynne $US1000, but she rejected it. She did, however, file legal documents requesting to be included in the conservatorship case.

Britney Spears shared this throwback photo of her family on Instagram.



Lufti worked as Britney's manager in the early 2000s, and her family holds him responsible for her mental downfall in 2007.

A request for comment from Lufti wasn't immediately returned, but he's been tweeting up a storm about the Spears family, writing, " … I see how much (Britney's family) feared her having any independence and control."

He also appeared to acknowledge the Spears family's complaints of his tweets, simply writing, "First Amendment" and including an American flag emoji.

Sam Lufti also used to be Courtney Love’s manager, but last year Love was granted a temporary restraining order against him.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission