Pet shop of horrors: Owner faces 35 charges

A Brisbane pet shop owner is on trial on 35 charges alleging she failed to properly care for or treat a variety of animals, including cats, dogs, turtles and lizards.

The RSPCA charged Leichelle McMahon and her husband Shane McMahon, who is facing 16 charges, after investigations at the Kallangur pet store and their home.

The charges relate to cats, kittens, dogs, turtles, lizards, snakes, chickens, geese and a parrot, between 2017 and 2019, Brisbane Magistrates Court heard.

Leichelle McMahon faces 35 charges relating to the care and treatment of animals at her Brisbane pet shop Pet Supersaver. Picture: Annette Dew

Leichelle McMahon owned Pet Supersaver at Kallangur, which was partly damaged in a 2018 fire, which killed some animals, and neighbouring business, Vet Supersaver.

Mrs McMahon operated both businesses and also worked in the veterinary clinic and pet shop and operated a pet rescue group, rehoming animals.

She and her husband have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prosecutor Adrian Braithwaite, for the RSPCA, said the charges included failing to appropriately treat injured or diseased animals and providing inappropriate living conditions for the pets.

Mr Braithwaite said there also were allegations of Mrs McMahon failing to provide enough or suitable food and water and breaches of interim prohibition orders.

He said the charges arose from RSPCA inspectors visiting Mrs McMahon's businesses and home on several occasions, serving animal welfare direction notices.

Mr McMahon is only charged in relation to animals kept at the couple's home.

Pet Supersavers was a Russell St, Kallangur retail outlet that also offered doggy daycare and pet sitting.

Shane McMahon leaves Brisbane Magistrates Court where he pleaded not guilty to 16 charges relating to the treatment of animals. Picture: Dan Peled

The court was told of animals kept in small containers or enclosures with a build-up of faeces, animals with insufficient food or water and some with untreated injuries or diseases.

Six dogs were allegedly kept in an overcrowded dark area that lacked ventilation and where there was a strong ammonia smell.

In May last year, Mrs McMahon was given an RSPCA interim prohibition order, limiting the number of dogs, cats, birds, guinea pigs and reptiles she could have.

It is alleged she breached that order by having more animals than approved.

The court was told a female cat with an untreated ear infection that was confined to a small cage with an aggressive cat.

RSPCA veterinarian, Dr Tim Portas, told of a children's python found covered in dried faeces, with poor muscle tone and a lip lesion.

Another children's python, also found covered in faecal material, had a permanently constricted right eye that should have been treated, he said.

A saw shell turtle had metabolic bone disease, which was probably the result of inadequate access to UV light, and another thin turtle had signs of poor nutrition, Dr Portas said.

He said a young bearded dragon he examined was extremely emaciated, indicating inappropriate nutrition and underlying disease.

Two blue tongue lizards were found in a cardboard box that was too small and was saturated on the bottom, the vet said.

The hearing is continuing.

