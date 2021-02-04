Menu
Brisbane trio to perform main stage at Agnes

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
4th Feb 2021 12:00 PM
Punchy Brisbane-based trio August River Band are set to light up the main stage at Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival this month.

August River Band said they were keen to get jamming and colour the festival with their unique sound, they described as “crying whilst dancing”.

The trio, made up of singer songwrither Eev Ferreira, violinist Lil Burrows and drummer Gerard Kerr, said their music influences ranged from The Police, Dave Matthews, Midnight Oil and Foo Fighters.

They launched their debut album, “Thank You Pain” last October at the Tivoli in Brisbane, celebrating the two years of work that went into the release.

Now in its 14th year, the Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival is a three-day annual event held in the Great Barrier Reef’s Sensational Deep South.

Three-day festival tickets are on sale at $165 with day ticket options also available.

Book your tickets and places to stay here.

