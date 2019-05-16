Long delays after crash on major Brisbane road

A CRASH on the Riverside Expressway is causing significant delays for commuters travelling from Brisbane's southside to the city.

The crash has blocked the centre lane near the Margaret Street off ramp northbound towards Milton on the Riverside Expressway, causing delays back as far as Mt Gravatt.

Crash Riverside Express Way Northbound #Brisbane. Center lane blocked near Margret Street off ramp. Delays back to Duke Street #Woolloongabba. Expect delays, please use caution in the area. Traffic unit on route to help. #bnetraffic pic.twitter.com/BHHmzhqMGQ — QLDTrafficMetro (@QLDTrafficMetro) May 15, 2019

Traffic authorities are advising motorists to proceed with caution.

It is understood no one has been seriously injured in the crash.