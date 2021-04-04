Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race 2021 hailed a great success

Wistari just minutes after docking at the Gladstone Yacht Club following its completion of the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race.

Wistari just minutes after docking at the Gladstone Yacht Club following its completion of the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race.

The 73rd edition of the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race has been hailed a great success by one of its top brass, after a boat built in a local backyard decades ago won big.

Wistari claimed a swag of awards including the Courier Mail Cup after it surged home to victory following Blackjack’s mast snapping mid-race.

Before the presentation of awards at the CQUniversity Gladstone Marina campus, Ian Gidlow (Commodore of the Queensland Cruising Yacht Club) spoke to The Observer.

Ian Gidlow, Commodore of the Queensland Cruising Yacht Club.

“This year’s event was probably a challenging one for the competitors, but that is exactly what they look for,” Mr Gidlow said.

“They compete on the basis that they can handle whatever nature delivers to them and this weekend showed some great seamanship.”

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Mr Gidlow said competitors saw some challenging conditions, a couple of breakages but the seamanship was outstanding.

Wistari Skipper Michael Spies accepts another accolade, one of many from the afternoon’s presentation, from Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett.

“This is my eighth Brisbane to Gladstone as Commodore of the Commodore of the QCYC and every time it fills me with pride to see people show up and put in so much effort,” he said.

“Very soon we will be holding our 75th Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race, which we are all excited about.

“I was Commodore for the fiftieth and sixtieth races and I hope I am still around for the 75th.”

Mr Gidlow concluded by saying he hoped to make the 74th edition of the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race bigger and better than ever.

More Gladstone Easter weekend news:

– 20+ PHOTOS: Easter Sunday at the Harbour Festival

– BOATIES BEWARE: Gale force wind warning for Capricornia

– Motorcyclist hospitalised following Gladstone region crash