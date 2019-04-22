Brisbane to Gladstone village delights in inaugural year

THOUSANDS of people went through the gates of the newly established Brisbane to Gladstone Village to enjoy an array of inaugural events hosted to coincide with the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race.

This past weekend the B2G Village hosted the Yachtsman's Long lunch, the Seafood Festival and the Line Crossing Party. Given the number of events on the Easter weekend, Events Queensland director Matthew Turich was impressed with how the three events performed.

"More importantly, the feedback we received was very positive about all aspects of the events ranging from the magnificent local seafood, the amenity and location of the event and the wonderful range of entertainment offerings," Mr Turich said.

The Yachtsman's Long lunch attracted around 100 people, while the Seafood Festival and Line Crossing Party had 2000 and 3000 attendees.

Mr Turich said being new events there were always going to be challenges, especially ensuring the service and quality of the food and refreshment met guests' expectations.

"Setting up infrastructure to provide the right feel and amenity needed a good deal of thought and preparation to ensure it reflected the importance and relevance of the iconic B2G Yacht Race and engaging entertainment to provide the right vibe which allows the guests to experience a celebratory atmosphere," he said.

After a successful first year, the B2G Village and events will be making a return next year to potentially become an annual event. "Having now successfully delivered the event in a fairly short time frame, there is potential to expand the key planks of the event," he said.

"Based on the feedback, we would expect for example that the Long Lunch can be expanded for greater numbers.

"The potential for the event is much better in 2020 given that there will be more time for planning, marketing and communication to a broader audience."