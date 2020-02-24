Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Brisbane teenager has been charged with murdering a baby girl.
A Brisbane teenager has been charged with murdering a baby girl.
Crime

Teen charged with murdering 11 month-old baby

by Elise Williams, AAP
24th Feb 2020 9:52 AM | Updated: 10:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE teenager has been charged with the murder of an 11-month-old baby girl.

The man, aged 18, is alleged to have harmed the infant, who was his step daughter, at a Corinda home on February 1.

Paramedics managed to revive the child at the scene, before the baby later died in the Queensland Children's Hospital on February 5.

Police charged the man on Saturday.

He will front Brisbane Magistrates Court today, charged with one count of murder.

The investigation remains in the hands of the Inala Child Protection Investigation Unit.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane court crime murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘That’ll go down real well’: Nats respond to Greens' plan

        premium_icon ‘That’ll go down real well’: Nats respond to Greens' plan

        Politics The role coal will play in Australia’s future has sharpened political battle lines, and the clearest positions are at opposite ends of the country.

        HAVE YOUR SAY: New dog on and off leash areas proposed

        premium_icon HAVE YOUR SAY: New dog on and off leash areas proposed

        Council News RESIDENTS may no longer be able to walk their dogs at Millennium Esplande, Tannum...

        Look who’s coming to Mount Larcom

        premium_icon Look who’s coming to Mount Larcom

        Council News New funding from the Gladstone Regional Council is no clowning matter for the Mount...

        • 24th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
        TICKLED PINK: Students rally for breast cancer awareness

        premium_icon TICKLED PINK: Students rally for breast cancer awareness

        Community GLADSTONE State High School’s oval was sprinkled with pink last Friday for an...

        • 24th Feb 2020 9:00 AM