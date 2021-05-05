Taxi driver jailed for vile act on passenger

A Brisbane taxi driver has been jailed after committing a disgusting act while transporting a mentally impaired woman.

Sixty-five-year-old Banyo man Wayne Henry Buttenshaw was driving a woman, who Sandgate Magistrates Court heard had the intellectual ability of a 10-year-old, in north Brisbane when he tried to talk to her about sex before the woman declined.

The court heard that on September 23, 2020, Buttenshaw, of Banyo, was driving the woman through Carseldine when he exposed his penis to her before grabbing her hand and trying to force her to touch him.

The court heard the woman protested and stopped Buttenshaw from following through with the action.

The court heard the woman, who had been able to work before the incident and relied on Taxis to get around, was now too afraid to continue her independent life.

A Brisbane Taxi driver has been jailled for his vile treatment of a passenger. Picture: File

"She is now too afraid to go to work... too afraid to use a Taxi driver," Magistrate Sherly Cornack said.

"She was isolated and alone and you took advantage.

"People of a disability rely on Taxi drivers to treat them with a degree of respect."

She described Buttenshaw as a man who "abuses his position of trust".

She said it was also a "cause of concern that you were in a Taxi and driving along... and reached over to (grab her hand)."

During detailed discussions over an appropriate sentence for the 65-year-old, Magistrate Cornack said the had been preceded by other sexual assault charges dating back more than 25 years, including a matter where Buttenshaw followed a woman into a toilet an exposed his penis to her and warranted some time spent in custody.

However she noted he would "probably have a very difficult time in prison".

"He will probably be attacked in prison".

Buttenshaw pleaded guilty to one count of wilful and unlawful exposure of a person with an impairment of the mind to an indecent act and was sentenced to eight months' jail, suspended after one month.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching bail and was convicted and not further punished.

Originally published as Brisbane taxi driver jailed for vile act on passenger