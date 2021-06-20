ALERT: Qld records one new Covid-19 case

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced that a COVID-19 case has been detected in the community.

She said the community should not be alarmed at this stage because the woman had only been in the community for a short time.

The woman, aged in her 30s, who was a member of a flight crew, had just finished 14 days of hotel quarantine when she tested positive to the virus.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the woman left hotel quarantine at 9am on Saturday and spent the day at an apartment in Hamilton until 4pm.

She then went to the airport DFO at 4pm.

Shoppers who were at the Airport DFO between 4-4.30pm yesterday have been asked to isoloate after a woman tested positive for Covid. Picture: Steve Pohlner

She then went into Brisbane CBD before eating at the Portuguese Family Centre at Ellen Grove, south of Brisbane, where she was there for about an hour from 7pm.

Dr Young urged people who attended the DFO at the airport between 4-4.30pm yesterday to immediately isolate themselves.

Anyone who was in the city between 5pm and 6pm is being urged to monitor their symptoms.

Dr Young said the woman arrived in Brisbane on June 5 on an Emirates flight and had contact on that flight with someone who had the highly infectious Delta variant of the virus.

She said she was treating the case as if she had the Delta variant.

Meanwhile more local restrictions are set to be eased from 1am on Friday.

Cafes, restaurants and pubs will be able to cater to three people per 4sqm - which will extend to tourism offerings such as charter boats.

Buffets will also be back under the eased restrictions.

There will be no limit on gatherings in homes and outdoor areas and there will be no restrictions at aged care, disability services and hospitals.

Ms Palaszczuk said Queenslanders would also be required to use the Queensland check-in app at more places throughout the state, including hairdressers and shopping centres.

"The app is working incredibly well," she said.

"It's so much easier for our contact tracers."