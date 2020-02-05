Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A student is in isolation after attending school having recently returned from a trip to China and not going through the coronavirus quarantine process.
A student is in isolation after attending school having recently returned from a trip to China and not going through the coronavirus quarantine process.
Health

Primary school student sent home after China trip

by Antonia O’Flaherty
5th Feb 2020 6:46 PM

A STATE school student has been sent home after teachers were informed they had recently returned from China amid a school ban on anyone who may be at risk of having coronavirus.

The Courier-Mail understands the student had been attending the school since returning from China but today told a teacher at the Brisbane primary school that they had recently travelled to the country.

The school then called the student's father who collected the student and while they were not showing any symptoms the child will be self-isolating until 14 days has passed since leaving China.

The state government issued a state-wide advice to anyone who has returned from China to self-isolate for at least two weeks after leaving amid the Coronavirus outbreak which has seen three confirmed cases in Queensland.

It is understood the school principal had written to all parents three times with the health advice.

coronavirus health isolation school

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular yoga studio closes

        premium_icon Popular yoga studio closes

        News The founder took to Facebook to announce the closure

        Not so sweet: The trials of growing mangoes in drought

        premium_icon Not so sweet: The trials of growing mangoes in drought

        News The drought causes heartache for fruit growers.

        Coal ship detained amid coronavirus fears

        premium_icon Coal ship detained amid coronavirus fears

        Breaking The vessel left China for Gladstone on January 19.

        Restore More hosts first fundraising gala

        premium_icon Restore More hosts first fundraising gala

        News AN inaugural fundraising night for a Gladstone group promoting awareness of breast...