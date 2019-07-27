Brisbane roaring against Gladstone Select Team

Billy Hunter put on some massive saves.

SOCCER: Brisbane Roar's Roy O'Donovan, Bradden Inman, Macauley Gillespie, James O'Shea and George Mells have all scored goals against a gallant Gladstone Select Team at Marley Brown Oval.

O'Shea struck a second time to give Roar a 6-0 half-time lead.

That's despite some spectacular saves by Gladstone goal-keeper Billy Hunter.

Hunter dived across to stop a James O'Shea strike and then another against Inman.

Gladstone's Luke Kenny looked the goods and Luke Larsen showed dash.

The Roar's quick possession game was a feature in the first half in a game that was played in Brisbane's attacking half.

Kenny produced a great steal against O'Donovan just prior to half-time and Luke Jones did some good things in defence.

