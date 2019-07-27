Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Billy Hunter put on some massive saves.
Billy Hunter put on some massive saves. Nick Kossatch GLA270719ROAR
Soccer

Brisbane roaring against Gladstone Select Team

NICK KOSSATCH
by
27th Jul 2019 3:41 PM | Updated: 3:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOCCER: Brisbane Roar's Roy O'Donovan, Bradden Inman, Macauley Gillespie, James O'Shea and George Mells have all scored goals against a gallant Gladstone Select Team at Marley Brown Oval.

Gladstone's Jacob Downey
Gladstone's Jacob Downey Matt Taylor GLA270719ROAR

O'Shea struck a second time to give Roar a 6-0 half-time lead.

That's despite some spectacular saves by Gladstone goal-keeper Billy Hunter.

Corner
Corner Nick Kossatch GLA270719ROAR

Hunter dived across to stop a James O'Shea strike and then another against Inman.

Gladstone's Luke Kenny looked the goods and Luke Larsen showed dash.

The Roar's quick possession game was a feature in the first half in a game that was played in Brisbane's attacking half.

Kenny produced a great steal against O'Donovan just prior to half-time and Luke Jones did some good things in defence.

FULL MATCH REPORT LATER

More Stories

brisbane roar football central queensland football queensland gladstone select team hyundai a-league
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Fans flock to Marley brown for football feast

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Fans flock to Marley brown for football feast

    News The wait is over for Brisbane Roar vs Gladstone Select.

    The key to success in Gladstone's real estate industry

    premium_icon The key to success in Gladstone's real estate industry

    News After 17 years, this is what Shane said the key to success is.

    Gladstone Relay for Life smashes fundraising target

    premium_icon Gladstone Relay for Life smashes fundraising target

    Community Relay for Life begins in Gladstone.