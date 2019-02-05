Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jamie Young clatters into Craig Goodwin last weekend.
Jamie Young clatters into Craig Goodwin last weekend.
Soccer

Roar to appeal severity of big Young ban

by Marco Monteverde
5th Feb 2019 3:45 PM

BRISBANE Roar will appeal a three-match ban slapped on goalkeeper Jamie Young.

The A-League's reigning goalkeeper of the year was sent off in the Roar's 4-3 loss to Adelaide United at Coopers Stadium at the weekend.

Having charged out of his penalty area in an attempt to be first to a through ball, Young's timing was all wrong as he took out Reds star Craig Goodwin.

Referee Alex King had no hesitation in showing Young a straight red card, which left the Roar with nine men for more than half an hour of the match after New Zealand international Dane Ingham's send-off five minutes earlier for a second bookable offence.

 

Young and Ingham, as well as defender Daniel Bowles - ­banned for an accumulation of yellow cards ­- will all miss the Roar's clash with Sydney FC at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

But the Roar remain confident they can successfully appeal the length of Young's ban.

More Stories

a-league brisbane roar football jamie young soccer
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Nashos need help to find new members

    premium_icon Nashos need help to find new members

    News The National Servicemen's Association of Gladstone is facing a member shortage and hope to increase the longevity of the branch.

    PHOTOS: Gladstone students' first week of school for 2019

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Gladstone students' first week of school for 2019

    Education Parents across the region celebrate their children's first day.

    Woman's nightclub outburst fuelled by discrimination

    premium_icon Woman's nightclub outburst fuelled by discrimination

    News A MAGISTRATE has apologised to a woman after a court was told...

    • 5th Feb 2019 4:08 PM
    Family shop in a 'klaas' of its own

    premium_icon Family shop in a 'klaas' of its own

    Business Klaas Diesel will hold an open day this Saturday.

    • 5th Feb 2019 4:00 PM