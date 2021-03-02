Brisbane Olympics 2032: Who you might be cheering on

With the 2032 Olympic Games almost certainly bound for south east Queensland, we peer into the crystal ball of talent and come up with a future forecast of possible Games' competitors.

St Peters Lutheran College schoolgirl Mollie O'Callaghan, a genuine chance to represent at this year's Games in Tokyo and beyond, said while she would be at the older end of swimmers by 2032, it was "exciting for up and coming swimmers to know there could be Olympics in home their home state''.

"It is great for tourism and for economic aspects, and it is motivating for us younger athletes,'' she said.

Newmarket Racers swim club 16-year-old Elizabeth Dekkers, another in Olympic contention, added: "The possibility of having a home Olympics in 2032 is really exciting especially for junior athletes as it gives us a long term goal to work towards and stay motivated for."

Current women's Australian water polo goal keeper Gabriella Palm was also excited at the prospect of a home Olympics.

"I have heard so many memorable stories about Sydney 2000 and how special that Olympic Games was being on home soil,'' she said.

"To be able to witness for myself an Olympic Games on home soil, and especially in my home town, would be even more amazing.''

Australian decathlete Ashley Moloney, Friday, January 15, 2021 - Picture: Richard Walker

ASHLEY MOLONEY (Athletics)

The sleeping giant of world track and field, the 20-year-old Logan resident could easily be competing in the decathlon in 11 years aged 31. Moloney, a decathlete who has qualified for his Olympic debut in Tokyo this year, is so talented he has the best in the world peering over their shoulders.

Elizabeth Dekkers from the Newmarket Racers club.Photo Steve Pohlner

ELIZABETH DEKKERS (swimming)

The All Hallows' School student is a thrilling butterfly exponent who is a good touch from competing in her first Olympic Games this year. From the Newmarket Racers club, Dekkers joins Lani Pallister, Mollie O'Callaghan and Tom Neill as rookies to lead Australian swimming through the 2020s toward 2032, along with fellow young guns Meg Harris, Tom Hauck and Kai Taylor who has flashed onto the scene with a stunning 100m freestyle sprint time of 50.01 last week for St Peters.

Tenealle Fasala from Queensland Thunder and Barracudas’ club.(AAP Image/Renae Droop)

TENEALLE FASALA (water polo)

The daughter of Olympic swimming silver medallist Greg, the teenage Fasala leads a thrilling crop of Queensland water polo players who could comfortably be playing for Australia in 2032. These include current Aussie players Abby Andrews and Gabi Palm, and rising rookies such as Will Valentine, Amelia Watt, Chelsea Johnson, Kate Blew, Annie Cowan, Charlize Andrews, Tori Kininmonth and Molly Nasser. "Making an Olympic waterpolo team would be the ultimate dream but to also play in front of your own City of Brisbane would be the icing on the cake,'' said Nasser, who broke into the Queensland Thunder last year. "I'll be turning 28 that year and the fact it's potentially in Australia is so motivating.''

Pine Hills Lightning baseballer Brandan Bidois.Photo: SMPIMAGES.COM / Baseball Australia.

BRANDAN BIDOIS (baseball)

A signing with the US Major League Baseball organisation the Pittsburgh Pirates, Bidois, 20, one of several young Queenslanders set to shine this decade on the road to 2032. Others include Kai-Noa Wynyard, a Texas Rangers signing, and Coomera Cubs teenage pitcher Jack Waters.

St Peters Lutheran College students at the 2020 QGSSSA carnival, including triple record breaker Ella Ramsay (third from the left to right).

ELLA RAMSAY (swimming)

An emerging talent from within the all-star Dean Boxall-coached St Peters Western Swim club, Ramsay is a St Peters Lutheran College schoolgirl making waves in junior swim meets. Ramsay and St Margaret's Anglican Girls' School student Sophie Martin were the two outstanding junior swimmers of their age groups.

Elite swimmer Samuel Short

SAMUEL SHORT (swimming)

If determination and dedication mean anything, distance swimmer Samuel Short will still be in his late 20s and still ploughing through the water in 2032. "I will be 28, its amazing to know that a childhood dream of mine will be held in my hometown in my lifetime. We will see where the sport takes me through this next decade of potential swimming,'' said Short, a Albany Creek swim junior who is now with Rackley Centenary. Kai Taylor who blazed to the 100m freestyle time of 50.01 for St Peters last week, Harry Turner, Fynn Southam, Isaac Cooper, Bronte Job, Jenna Forrester, Kai Taylor, Rebecca Jacobson, Georgie Powell and Chelsea Hodges were also juniors on the rise.

Diver Cassiel Rousseau at the pool in Chandler. Thursday February 4, 2021. Picture, John Gass

CASSIEL ROUSSEAU (Diving)

The teenage Rousseau is a former gymnast who has progressed quickly to position himself for Tokyo Olympic Games selection. He heads an impressive list of Queensland diving talent which includes fellow teenagers Kiarra Milligan, Samantha Olivier, Mathias Klar, Jonah Turner and Alysha Koloi.

CHAZ PUCKO (Volleyball)

Pucko is out of the Craigslea SHS highly rated volleyball program, having first represented Australia at the Arafura Games in 2019. He and Chloe Durston were part of the national Junior Development Programs.

Graceville sprinter Torrie Lewis, Thursday, November 19, 2020 - Picture: Richard Walker

TORRIE LEWIS (Athletics)

St Peters Lutheran College schoolgirl sprint duo of Torrie Lewis and Hilzal Durmaz were thrilling track prospects who would still be aged 27-28 by the time 2032 swings around. Others for the little black book include middle distance prospect Isabella Harte, Ashley Wong, young veteran Ellie Beer who has already represented at world titles and St Edmund's College old boy Jude Thomas (middle distance runner). Wong, from Nudgee College, was named on the 2020 Australian under 20 4x100m relay team where he was the youngest member of the squad and like Torrie Lewis, made the trip to the AIS in Canberra in December for a camp.

JOSH COWLEY (Athletics)

Cowley is a tremendous long jump prospect whose desire and attitude has been likened to the great Sally Pearson. Two throwing prospects for your little black book were Marsden SHS alumni Lyvante Su'emai and Angelina Tignani from St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School.

Hockey semi-final between Easts (yellow) and Pine Rivers St Andrews. Photo of Liam Hart. 17 October 2020 Morningside Picture by Richard Gosling

LIAM HART (Hockey)

The St Andrews' Pine Rivers junior who is the nephew of hockey great Mark Hagar, Hart and University of Queensland women's goalkeeper Hannah Astbury head a tremendous list of local talent no doubt inspired by the lure of Brisbane 2032. They include Claire Colwill, Ruby Harris, Kendra Fitzpatrick, Casey Dolkens, Dayle Dolkens, Michael Francis, Luca Brown, Jade Smith, Jordn Office, Tatum Stewart, David Hubbard, Michael Doan, Zac Profke, Luke Randle, Jayden Atkinson and Noah Gauci.

DESTINY BRILL (Sevens rugby)

The Marsden SHS school leaver is a pin-up girl for her peers after breaking into the Queensland Super W rugby side last season.

STEPHANIE LOWE (Softball)

Lowe is the next generation softballer who has made both the Queensland representative teams and the Junior Spirit World Championships sides.

Originally published as Brisbane Olympics 2032: Who you might be cheering on