Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Airport Link tunnel has now been reopened.
The Airport Link tunnel has now been reopened.
News

UPDATE: Brisbane motorway tunnel reopens after evacuation

by Thomas Morgan
2nd Aug 2019 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:20 PM

UPDATE: Brisbane's Airport Link tunnel has reopened after it was evacuated and closed due to a truck fire..

A Queensland Fire spokesman said emergency services were called to the scene at 11.29am, with the first fire crew on scene at 11.36am.

Three more fire crews later attended and the tunnel was reopened about 12.10pm.

More Stories

airport link tunnel delays editors picks emergency road closures truck fire

Top Stories

    Teen refused pub entry, knocks out next person he sees

    premium_icon Teen refused pub entry, knocks out next person he sees

    News A GLADSTONE teen who "rarely drinks alcohol" knocked out a random stranger after he was refused entry into a pub, a court was told.

    • 2nd Aug 2019 11:05 AM
    WHAT'S ON: Eight things to do this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: Eight things to do this weekend

    News There's plenty on from the Boyne Valley to BITS and in town.

    IN COURT: 11 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 11 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    News EACH day a number of people appear in Gladstone court

    Student musicians to perform with Queensland's best

    premium_icon Student musicians to perform with Queensland's best

    News Eight students will perform alongside Queensland Symphony Orchestra