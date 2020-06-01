Menu
Police and local volunteers spent two days conducting a full-scale search of the area after the man’s car was found near Cunnamulla.
Man found 700km away after epic search

by Nathan Edwards
1st Jun 2020 5:08 AM
A man has been located alive and safe near Cunnamulla after a nearly week-long police search which spanned more than 700km.

The result is a great turnout for police, SES, Council, and local volunteers who spent the past two days conducting a full-scale search of the area after the Inala man's car was found abandoned alongside the Balonne Highway on Tuesday.

Mathew Schloss, 30, who had been declared missing since May 26, was found on a private property late Sunday afternoon by a search helicopter, with ground crews directed to his location soon after.

The private property off Linden-Nebine Road at Nebine is some 10km from where Mr Schloss's vehicle was originally found.

He has been transported to Cunnamulla Hospital for observation.

Police have taken the opportunity to thank the local population and volunteers who assisted in the search for Mr Schloss.

