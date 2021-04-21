Menu
Brisbane man develops clots after Pfizer

by Evin Priest
21st Apr 2021 10:51 AM

 

A man in Brisbane has been rushed to hospital with blood clots just days after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

The 40-year-old man received the Pfizer shot on Sunday, 9 News reported.

He is the fourth person in Australia to develop blood clots following a COVID-19 vaccine, however the other three people received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Queensland Health officials are yet to confirm whether the vaccine and the clots are linked.

More to come.

Originally published as Brisbane man develops clots after Pfizer

