A FIRE has completely gutted the inside of an abandoned home in Brisbane's east.

Emergency services were called to an address on Wynnum Rd, Cannon Hill just before 7.30pm to reports a house was well involved in flames.

Seven fire trucks raced to the scene where firefighters battled the blaze for over an hour.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Spokeswoman said it's believed the house was a vacant property.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.