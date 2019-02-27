Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Heat's Chris Lynn and Brendon McCullum celebrate Max Bryant who took catch to dismiss Thunder's Callum Ferguson during the BBL match between the Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat at Spotless Stadium. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Heat's Chris Lynn and Brendon McCullum celebrate Max Bryant who took catch to dismiss Thunder's Callum Ferguson during the BBL match between the Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat at Spotless Stadium. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Rugby League

Heat secures young Bash Brother

by Travis Meyn
27th Feb 2019 11:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Chris Lynn has a new "Bash Brother" after the Brisbane Heat secured six-hitting young gun Max Bryant for another two years.

Bryant has put pen to paper on an upgraded contract which will see him remain with the Heat for the next two Big Bash League summers.

 

Chris Lynn and Max Bryant are set to become the new Bash Brothers. Picture: Phil Hillyard
Chris Lynn and Max Bryant are set to become the new Bash Brothers. Picture: Phil Hillyard

 

The former rugby league prodigy was in high demand from rival BBL franchises but has opted to stay loyal to the Heat.

Bryant, 19, exploded on to the BBL scene this summer, whacking 42 fours and 14 sixes in his maiden tournament.

His 335 runs for the Heat came at a strike rate of 150.22, making Bryant one of the most explosive opening batsmen in the tournament despite still being a teenager.

Bryant whacked a brilliant 71 not out from 30 balls in his last innings as the Heat missed the BBL finals.

The retirement of Kiwi superstar Brendon McCullum has split up the "Bash Brothers" alliance he held with Lynn.

But the Heat's retention of Bryant has given them a new aggressive opener to combine with Lynn.

More Stories

Show More
bash brothers big bash league brisbane heat max bryant
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'Lucky no one was killed': Cops shocked by crime spree

    premium_icon 'Lucky no one was killed': Cops shocked by crime spree

    Breaking IT was lucky no one was killed during yesterday's "crime spree”, detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen told media this morning.

    • 27th Feb 2019 12:19 PM
    Council could sell 67 properties to recoup unpaid rates

    premium_icon Council could sell 67 properties to recoup unpaid rates

    Council News Council could auction 67 properties to recoup unpaid rates.

    • 27th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    Gladstone to welcome back familiar cruise ship

    premium_icon Gladstone to welcome back familiar cruise ship

    News The ship is no stranger to the region having visited here recently.

    Boyne business trying to lay cruise ship bedrock

    premium_icon Boyne business trying to lay cruise ship bedrock

    News Owner keen to set up a classic car tour in conjunction with ships.