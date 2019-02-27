Heat secures young Bash Brother

Heat's Chris Lynn and Brendon McCullum celebrate Max Bryant who took catch to dismiss Thunder's Callum Ferguson during the BBL match between the Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat at Spotless Stadium. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Heat's Chris Lynn and Brendon McCullum celebrate Max Bryant who took catch to dismiss Thunder's Callum Ferguson during the BBL match between the Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat at Spotless Stadium. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Chris Lynn has a new "Bash Brother" after the Brisbane Heat secured six-hitting young gun Max Bryant for another two years.

Bryant has put pen to paper on an upgraded contract which will see him remain with the Heat for the next two Big Bash League summers.

Chris Lynn and Max Bryant are set to become the new Bash Brothers. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The former rugby league prodigy was in high demand from rival BBL franchises but has opted to stay loyal to the Heat.

Bryant, 19, exploded on to the BBL scene this summer, whacking 42 fours and 14 sixes in his maiden tournament.

His 335 runs for the Heat came at a strike rate of 150.22, making Bryant one of the most explosive opening batsmen in the tournament despite still being a teenager.

Bryant whacked a brilliant 71 not out from 30 balls in his last innings as the Heat missed the BBL finals.

The retirement of Kiwi superstar Brendon McCullum has split up the "Bash Brothers" alliance he held with Lynn.

But the Heat's retention of Bryant has given them a new aggressive opener to combine with Lynn.