GET IN QUICK: Brisbane to Gladstone flights going cheap

An Alliance Airlines Fokker 70 touches down for the first time at Gladstone Airport after the departure of Virgin Australia's service to Brisbane.
An Alliance Airlines Fokker 70 touches down for the first time at Gladstone Airport after the departure of Virgin Australia's service to Brisbane.
MATT HARRIS
by

IT'S TIME to book a Brisbane getaway after Alliance Airlines launched a weekend fare sale today.

Fares on Brisbane-Gladstone will start at $99 one way.

Fares must be booked between today until Sunday, February 4 inclusive.

Travel dates for the promotion are: February 10-March 27, April 24-June 23 and July 23-September 14.

Seats are limited and can be booked via your local travel agent or online at www.virginaustralia.com.

Alliance Airlines' announcement comes only days after the Gladstone Airport Corporation revealed it will not make a submission to the Senate's inquiry into the cost of regional Queensland airfares.

Complaints regarding the cost of flying to Brisbane from Gladstone are not a new issue.

Last year, airfare prices were brought up at the Meet the Candidates meeting before the state election.

On January 31 a one-way Red-e-deal Qantas flights to Brisbane was $144.

The same route was offered by Virgin Australia (operated by Alliance Airlines) was $139 for a flight booked one week in advance.

Topics:  alliance airlines fifo gladstone airport gladstone airport corporation virgin australia

