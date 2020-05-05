Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police officer from the Brisbane region has been stood down from all duties after a ‘notice to appear’ for allegedly stealing while off-duty.
A police officer from the Brisbane region has been stood down from all duties after a ‘notice to appear’ for allegedly stealing while off-duty.
Crime

Cop stood down for alleged stealing

by Cormac Pearson
5th May 2020 12:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CONSTABLE from Brisbane has been stood down after he was issued with a notice to appear for stealing while he was off-duty.

The 45-year-old officer will be stood down from official duty but will still undertake 'non-operational duties.'

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a police statement said.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

Originally published as Brisbane cop stood down for alleged stealing

court crime police theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dig deep on Giving Tuesday for helicopter rescue service

        premium_icon Dig deep on Giving Tuesday for helicopter rescue service

        News Capricorn Helicopter Rescue is calling for residents to help them reach their goal of raising $5000

        • 5th May 2020 12:03 PM
        BEST OF SERIES: This is not a drill Thor is in Gladstone

        premium_icon BEST OF SERIES: This is not a drill Thor is in Gladstone

        News We're taking a look back at our best-read articles from the past months.

        Man arrested after punching taxi driver in the face

        premium_icon Man arrested after punching taxi driver in the face

        News A SOUTH Gladstone man has been charged with assault and fair evasion after he...

        IN COURT: 21 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 21 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, May 5.