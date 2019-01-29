Broncos settle on Bird’s position

JACK Bird is ready to play his way back into top form this year, after finally receiving clarity over his position with the Broncos.

The former NSW Origin utility will play at left centre for Brisbane in 2019, with new coach Anthony Seibold handing him the spot as soon as he arrived at Red Hill in December.

Bird has trained inside giant winger Corey Oates over the last two months, as he prepares to make his way back from an injury-riddled 2018 season.

Last year Bird played centre, halfback and five-eighth for the Broncos in the space of eight games, but said it was a relief to head into the new season with a concrete place in the 17.

"The clarity is good," Bird said.

"Ever since I was young I was being shopped around in positions. I was always playing back row, centre, fullback, five-eighth ... probably the only positions I haven't played are front row, wing and hooker.

"(Last year) was nothing new to me but clarity, it's something you need going into an NRL competition. I'm confident and comfortable there."

Jack Bird (right) and Matt Lodge during training on Tuesday. Picture: Dan Peled

Bird said Seibold sat him down upon his arrival in December to deliver the news.

The 23-year-old did not have any input into where he would play this year, but said he was happy with left centre and knew he would never push James Roberts out of right centre.

Bird has been training well over the pre-season and said he is feeling fitter and lighter than he did last year, when he missed the majority of the season with a sternum injury.

Given the disappointment of 2018, the former Cronulla centre is keen to put his first season at Brisbane behind him and make a big impression this year.

"Fingers crossed no more injuries and I get through a full season," he said,

"Last year was a year to forget but that just makes me stronger. I've overcome that and I've had people around me that got me through it.

"I'm confident and feeling good ... Hopefully I can prove to everyone I can get back to the footy I'm capable of playing."