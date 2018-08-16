Brisbane Broncos galloping into town

Korbin Sims on the move for Brisbane Broncos against Gold Coast Titans in NRL pre-season trial at Clive Berghofer Stadium, Saturday, February 17, 2018.

A TRIO of Broncos are galloping into town tomorrow for a night at Yaralla Sports Club.

The Brisbane Broncos are bringing the star-studded rugby league line-up of Corey Oates, Korbin Sims and Allan Langer for the event which includes a three-course dinner, premium beverage package, entertainment and a 2018 Broncos Membership.

Langer, Oates and Sims will chat about football life both on and off the field and proceeds raised from the raffle on the evening will be donated to Gladstone Junior Rugby League.

Both Oates and Sims will play their 117th NRL games against the South Sydney Rabbitohs tonight after making their debuts in 2013 for Brisbane and Newcastle respectively.

HOMECOMING: Former Baralaba Panthers' junior Corey Oates playing for the CQ Capras against Redcliffe in 2014. Oates will be joined by Brisbane Broncos teammate Korbin Sims and club legend Allan Langer at Yaralla Sports Club. Stay Focused Photography

Sims is the younger brother of St George Illawarra Dragons player Tariq Sims and Toronto Wolfpack player Ashton Sims. His elder sister Ruan Sims is a former Australian Jillaroo player who is currently working for Channel Nine.

His cousin is Penrith forward Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

Biloela-born Oates has played five Origins for Queensland and has been a mainstay on the left wing for his club since the 2015 season.

