Brisbane boss lashes dud season

**FILE** Anthony Milford (2nd left) of the Broncos reacts after conceding a try during the Second NRL Elimination Final between the Parramatta Eels and the Brisbane Broncos at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney, Sunday, September 15, 2019. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

BRISBANE boss Paul White has lit the fuse for the club's 2020 season, declaring "making the finals isn't a pass mark for the Broncos".

White also revealed he will be extending his time as CEO until the end of the 2020 season, as the club look to end their longest premiership-winning drought.

The club experienced one of its most tumultuous seasons in recent history, from winning just two of their opening eight games, making a last-ditch effort to secure a finals berth, their 58-0 demolition at the hands of Parramatta to end their season, and culminating in the recent ASADA scandal involving James Segeyaro.

Speaking at the club's presentation evening, White said the 2019 season had been a "season of progress" as they continued to search for their first NRL premiership trophy since 2006.

"Yes, it's been a season that has tested all of us at the Broncos at different times," White said.

"Sport can do that. We didn't finish the season as we would have liked, and we copped our medicine for that.

"At no time did we make excuses for that ending because this club isn't about excuses.

"But it's also important that we keep some perspective of the season that's been.

"2019 has been a season of progress, a season of hope and a season that will be very important in the ongoing history of this great club."

Brisbane limped into the finals. AAP Image/Joel Carrett.

Speculation surrounded the future of several key players following their shock 58-0 drubbing at Bankwest Stadium in the first week of the finals, and White revealed last night that the players knew what was expected of them in the 2020 season.

Setting a high benchmark for the upcoming season, White declared the players had to achieve more than just a finals berth.

"Making the finals isn't a pass mark for the Broncos," he said.

"We aim for more than that and that will drive us into our 33rd season.

"Our players go into the off-season knowing exactly where they stand, and what is expected of them when they return to prepare for 2020.

White has declared Brisbane must lift. AAP Image/Dan Peled.

"We are crystal clear as a club on the kind of football that we want to play and the type of person we want in our dressing shed."

White also thanked coach Anthony Seibold for his first season at Red Hill, which saw him develop a host of NRL debutants and future stars of the club.

"I thank Anthony Seibold for his relentless efforts throughout his first season," he said.

"Anthony has brought to this club a new approach to the way we want to play.

"We learned a lot from Anthony this season.

"We are lucky to have him, and I am really looking forward to seeing his career unfold at the Broncos."