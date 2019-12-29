‘Brings us so much joy’: Your favourite Christmas gifts

Grayson Marks made these gifts for her family

IT WAS not the materialistic gifts that Gladstone residents appreciated most this Christmas, it was the much-needed rain delivered on Wednesday night.

We asked The Observer’s Facebook followers to tell us what their favourite gifts were and it seems the wet weather, family and heartfelt gifts dominated the festive season.

Grayson Marks got creative with her gifts, personalising cross-stitchings for her family.

“In return I was gifted an amazing set of DMC threads and boards to store them on,” she said.

For Vikki Miro Valle, her most precious gift came in the form of visitors.

“My two sisters’ decision to spend Christmas in Gladstone with yours truly this year,” she said.

“One sister has not seen Gladstone for a good 32 years and the other for over two decades.”

Kelly Baxter’s favourite gift was witnessing the excitement of her nephew and niece as they enjoyed a Christmas Treasure Hunt.

She shared one of the clues which said: “How clever are you, but we are not quite there. Your next clue is hidden under an outside chair”.

Kaylaa Louise said her family grew on Christmas as she and her partner welcomed a dog into their home.

“The joy she has brought to us both and our existing (dog) is amazing,” she said.

Jenny Kingsley, Kristine McDougall, Aj Richards and Karen Boyer all said the rain was a great Christmas gift.

Some of your favourite gifts

Jenny Jim Fleming: “The utter joy and excitement on the face of our almost 3 year old granddaughter Piper when she saw that Santa had been and all the food left out was gone and her Santa bag was full of presents and spending time with her family.”

Abby Foxhall: “My newest teapot set”

Cinta Rose: “My girlfriend got me a locket to put My Nanna’s hair and photo in to keep close to my heart as she passed away recently. That’s the best gift I’ve ever received plus the smiles on our daughters face when she opened her presents.”

Maddie Robinson: “A pasta maker and infinite gold ring from my partner,”

ShanShan M Robinson: “A photo of my grandmother who I never had the chance of meeting, made a whole house full of women cry you did Hayden.”

Suzy Wessling: “A gift my sister got me from her America visit earlier in the year. As a coach driver, I absolutely love it.”

Kaitlin Scott: “Nail voucher from my daughter/nanny with note saying nanny will watch me while you enjoy some time out equals best present ever thanks mum.”

Tania Fleming: “My daughter coming home from college in the US.”

Steven Cragg: “I got some bandaids that were strips of streaky bacon. Mmm, bacon.”