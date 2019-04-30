Menu
SUPPORTIVE: A caring and secure environment reinforces a strong sense of community throughout Chanel College.
Bringing out the best in students

30th Apr 2019 1:00 PM
AVOID mediocrity ... aim for excellence.

This is the message that I, as principal of Chanel College, convey to students at the very first assembly of each school year.

It is a message that I reiterate often, for I believe that it is important that our students approach everything that they do, not with an attitude of indifference, but with a desire to do their absolute best.

As an educator with more than 30 years' experience, I am convinced that when young people aspire to excellence, they are empowered to find their passion for education and to kindle it each and every day.

Given that often the difference between mediocrity and excellence comes down to effort alone, the students of Chanel College are well aware of the reality that excellence is something that is attainable by each and every one of them as they respond to the challenge to be respectful, responsible and resilient learners.

So it is, that in harnessing their efforts for the pursuit of excellence, student leaders at Chanel College aim to enrich the lives of others, create a more just and caring community, and live out our theme for the year, respect - every person matters.

Dr Susan Bunkum PhD

Principal, Chanel College

