Bringing home the bacon from the beef capital

A BIT OF BEEF: Gladstone regional farmers had the opportunity to show what they've got at this year's Beef Australia. Allan Reinikka

WITH the tri-annaul Beef Australia wrapping up on Saturday, The Observer caught up with a couple of farmers from the Gladstone region to see how they went.

Edward and Kara Quinn own Voewood Brangus Station, on the Dawson Highway about 42 km west of Calliope. The property goes back on Edward's mother's side to the 1800s.

Kara and Ed Quinn picked up an award at Beef Week 2018 for one of their Brangus heifers. Contributed

The Quinns run a big herd of commercial cattle, but they also have a brangus stud of about 120 cows.

They picked up the award for Junior Champion at Beef Australia with one of their brangus heifers.

"She's a beautiful feminine heifer with a lot of depth," Mr Quinn said.

"Beef Week's a great tool to use in breeding, we have a good look around at other people's studs and what other people are doing."

Mr Quinn said the Rockhampton get-together was a chance to identify other cattle farmers heading in the same direction with their breeding.

"We want to produce better cattle and more of them," he said.

Kate and Andrew Chapman, run Rowanlea at Calliope, a santa gertrudis stud.

They own about 6900ha of undulating coastal forest country which runs up to Kroombit Tops National Park.

"We've had a pretty big week, we've had cattle on display in the santa gertrudis tent, plus we're participating in the property tour," Kate said.

The Chapmans did not actually show their cattle this time around, but with Andrew judging in the show and Beef Australia visitors descending on the property for a tour, they had their hands full.

The property has been in the family for 106 years and the Chapmans are dedicated to producing high quality pasture.

"We clear it selectively to get rid of native grasses, and we put improved pastures in," Kate said.

"We also rotational graze, we don't heavy graze it.

"We look after it and it will look after us."

The couple have also started planting leucaena, a fodder crop.

Andrew and Roxanne Olive, of Raglan Station, also picked up a champion award during Beef Australia.