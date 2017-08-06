Bring the PM here to talk energy

A major overhaul is about to get underway at CS Energy's Callide C Power Station.

BRING Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to Gladstone.

That's the message Gladstone Region deputy mayor Chris Trevor is pushing.

Cr Trevor said the Prime Minister needed to look at the energy crisis enveloping Gladstone and Australia from this region's perspective.

He says it is the fifth time he has publicly called on Mr Turnbull to visit Gladstone.

Cr Trevor's made the call at Tuesday's council meeting. The council has sent a letter to Mr Turnbull and it has been acknowledged as received.

"We have an energy crisis, we have energy policy at a state and national level in turmoil,” he said.

"We need the Prime Minister to show leadership on this issue and come to Gladstone so we can have a national energy summit in Gladstone.

"The politicians need to resolve the issue, not only for Gladstone, but for Queensland and the country in general.”

The Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher wished Cr Trevor good luck in getting the PM here.

"He's had ample opportunities to come to Gladstone and has totally refused,” Mr Butcher said.

"He's not concerned about Gladstone, he hasn't been here since he was elected and it just shows his neglect for this community.”

Mr Butcher said he would like to see an energy summit held anywhere and if was here it would be "fantastic”.

"We're the biggest hub, we have BSL, the biggest user of electricity in Australia, with our energy sector with biofuels, LNG and big users of power,” he said.

"This would be the perfect place.

"If they want to hold a conference here about the energy debate in Australia, bring it on, but as I said I'm pretty confident the PM isn't too concerned about the electorate of Flynn or Gladstone.”

Cr Trevor said if the continuing issues with power prices continued, more jobs could be lost and major industry could close.

"That would destruct the Gladstone community now,” he said.

The deputy mayor does not just want Mr Turnbull, he wants federal ministers as well as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and her ministers.

"People out there are hurting, our community is hurting, our manufacturing industry is hurting ... and what we need to do is come up with a solution, not in two, three, four years time but now,” he said.

"We are facing an ever-present danger of our major industries closing down in Gladstone which will have significant economic impacts and cause thousands of job losses.

"It is the biggest single issue that will affect the Gladstone community in the next 10 years.”