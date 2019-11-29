Bring on the grand finals at Kev Broome Stadium

OFF TO THE BIG DANCE: Shay Thetford (Devilicious Red), Codi Kelly (Devilicious Black), Jose Paule (Devolds), Kadee Barrenger (Kixx), Kobe Towner (Crusadors), Connor Brown and Sam McDonald (Lions), Brooke Barnes (Power Puffs), Ben Knight (Blue Devils). PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

BASKETBALL: Close friends Mirrin Rashleigh and Kellie Green will become rivals for 40 minutes on Saturday when their respective Devilicious Black and Devilicious Red do battle in the Women's Division One grand final.

Former Red player Rashleigh admits she will have mixed emotions as she and her teammates attempt to stop Devilicious Red from winning a fourth-straight grand final.

"We just have to play strong defence and play our own game," Rashleigh said.

Black did it the hard way into today's decider, with 55-15 and 47-35 wins against Hawks and Lions, while Devilicious Red gained direct entry to the grand final after a 53-40 win against Lions 12 weeks ago.

"It will be mixed emotions and I always miss playing with Mirrin, but it will be good to have an awesome team to play within the spirit of the game," Green said.

"We are just going to play our game with our plan that we use against teams."

There will be brotherly rivalry when Blue Devils' Ben Knight takes on his older siblings Mitch and Luke from the PCP team in the Premier League decider.

"We just have to play our game, and to play with Daniel and Tarron Green is great because they have good reads and plays on the game," Ben said.

Luke said PCP's key was not to rush play in offence.

"We just have to slow it down and execute and focus on the basics," he said.

"Our main keys will be Mitch (Knight) and Dylan Owen...we just have to play hard and that's all what we could ask for."

Results will be on the GABA sportingpulse website HERE

GRAND FINAL DAY

Gold coin donation on entry

Doors open at noon

12.30pm: D3M - BITS Saints v Ravens (non-grand final)

1.45pm: D2W - Kixx v Power Puffs

3pm: D2M - Crusadors v Sharks

4.15pm: D1M - Devolds v Lions

5.30pm: D1W - Devilicious Red v Devilicious Black

6.45pm: Premier League Men - Blue Devils v PCP

Bar and canteen available

Presentations after final game