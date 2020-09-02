Brimming with possibility: Industrial complex up for sale

Anthony Williams From Remax Gold said industrial shed and office is situated close to main access routes.

AN EXPERIENCED Gladstone real estate agent has labelled a freehold industrial complex in Toolooa as a property with plenty of pluses.

Anthony Williams From Remax Gold said the 368 sqm industrial shed and office situated on a 4133 sqm fenced allotment was situated close to main access routes.

Despite the fact the complex is owner-occupied currently, The Williams Team at Remax Gold are taking bookings for inspections on 0467 044 974.

“The fact the shed is quite sizeable and has big access doors to it, which is perfect for significantly-sized equipment and the fact it is priced reasonably make it attractive too,” Mr Williams said.

Mr Williams said the versatility of the complex made it the perfect fit for a multitude of businesses.

“It is the sort of thing which would suit someone who had light engineering works, perhaps needing some workshop space,” he said.

“It’s got a multitude of light industrial applications it would be suitable for.

“It also has the office space which makes it suitable for someone who needs to run a business as well.”

Mr Williams said the complex required no adjustment whatsoever and was ready to use from day one, it just depended on what the buyer wanted to do with it.

“The property is off the beaten track a bit, but not much, it would be really attractive to someone who needed access to arterial roads fairly easily,” Mr Williams said.

“And it has easy access into the site.”

