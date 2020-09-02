Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Anthony Williams From Remax Gold said industrial shed and office is situated close to main access routes.
Anthony Williams From Remax Gold said industrial shed and office is situated close to main access routes.
News

Brimming with possibility: Industrial complex up for sale

Jacobbe McBride
2nd Sep 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN EXPERIENCED Gladstone real estate agent has labelled a freehold industrial complex in Toolooa as a property with plenty of pluses.

Anthony Williams From Remax Gold said the 368 sqm industrial shed and office situated on a 4133 sqm fenced allotment was situated close to main access routes.

Despite the fact the complex is owner-occupied currently, The Williams Team at Remax Gold are taking bookings for inspections on 0467 044 974.
Despite the fact the complex is owner-occupied currently, The Williams Team at Remax Gold are taking bookings for inspections on 0467 044 974.

“The fact the shed is quite sizeable and has big access doors to it, which is perfect for significantly-sized equipment and the fact it is priced reasonably make it attractive too,” Mr Williams said.

Mr Williams said the versatility of the complex made it the perfect fit for a multitude of businesses.

Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

“It is the sort of thing which would suit someone who had light engineering works, perhaps needing some workshop space,” he said.

“It’s got a multitude of light industrial applications it would be suitable for.

“It also has the office space which makes it suitable for someone who needs to run a business as well.”

Anthony Williams From Remax Gold said industrial shed and office is situated close to main access routes.
Anthony Williams From Remax Gold said industrial shed and office is situated close to main access routes.

Mr Williams said the complex required no adjustment whatsoever and was ready to use from day one, it just depended on what the buyer wanted to do with it.

“The property is off the beaten track a bit, but not much, it would be really attractive to someone who needed access to arterial roads fairly easily,” Mr Williams said.

“And it has easy access into the site.”

Despite the fact the complex is owner-occupied currently, The Williams Team at Remax Gold is taking bookings for inspections.

Mr Williams said the versatility of the complex makes it the perfect fit for a multitude of businesses.
Mr Williams said the versatility of the complex makes it the perfect fit for a multitude of businesses.
gladstone industry industrial complex real estate agents real estate gladstone remax gold gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Incredible’: GPC reacts to Active August participation

        Premium Content ‘Incredible’: GPC reacts to Active August participation

        News The Gladstone Ports Corporation has labelled the community’s involvement in their Active August initiative as ‘incredible’.

        REVEALED: Staggering RBT numbers for Road Safety Week

        Premium Content REVEALED: Staggering RBT numbers for Road Safety Week

        News A Central Queensland top cop has shed light on recent statistics regarding the...

        Tannum Sands couple collects $50k in Instant Scratch-It win

        Premium Content Tannum Sands couple collects $50k in Instant Scratch-It win

        News A TANNUM Sands couple are pinching themselves after winning $50,000 on an Instant...

        Driver assessed by paramedics after Mt Larcom crash

        Premium Content Driver assessed by paramedics after Mt Larcom crash

        News Emergency Services were called to Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd.