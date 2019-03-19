'Brilliant scheme': A taste of military life for youths

ON TOUR: Sergeant Erin Teague-Suradi is visiting CQ towns to talk to school leavers about spending a gap year in the defence force.

SCHOOL leavers who want a taste of a career in the Australian Defence Force can spend their gap year in a full military role.

Recruitment officer Sergeant Erin Teague-Suradi said the program is designed to be like a "try-before-you-buy” scheme.

"The applicants have a 12-month tenure and after that time frame, they are welcome to leave or stay on,” Sgt Teague-Suradi said.

Outside of the gap year program, defence force entrants have to commit to a four-year contract.

"It's a brilliant scheme where boys and girls can sign up and experience what we have to offer,” he said.

Young adults can apply for a variety of jobs across the Navy, Army and Air Force.

"There are multiple roles available (across the ADF),” Sgt Teague-Suradi said.

Roles available for application right now include army combat engineer, navy helicopter pilot and air force base protection/security.

Sgt Teague-Suradi urged interested people to sign up as soon as possible because entry is competitive.

"(Applications for some positions) opened up on March 1 - and all the other positions will open up around June,” he said.

"The applications we're taking now is for next year's intake.”

Defence Careers is holding an information session this Thursday 6pm at Gladstone Events Centre. People interested in attending can register on the Defence Jobs website at www.defencejobs.gov.au.