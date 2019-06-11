Menu
A man has been charged following an investigation into the death of a man at Bracken Ridge on June 1.
Man charged with misconduct with corpse

by Michelle Smith
11th Jun 2019 1:10 PM
A BRIGHTON man has been charged with misconduct with a corpse following an investigation into the death of a man at Bracken Ridge earlier this month.

The body of a 27-year-old Deagon man was located on the roadway along Barfoot St around 5.45am on June 1.

Police established a crime scene and evidence was collected by forensic officers.

Following a post-mortem examination and toxicology results the death of the man is now considered to be not suspicious.

As a result of their investigations detectives charged a 42-year-old man with misconduct with a corpse, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils or pipes that have been used.

He appeared in Sandgate Magistrates Court yesterday and is due to appear again on July 8.

bracken ridge brighton man crime police

