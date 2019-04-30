'Brightens their day': Mural to help soothe hospital stay

NEW VIEW: Volunteer artist Katrina Elliott and acting nursing ward unit manager Angie Hyland standing proudly in front of the new mural at Gladstone Hospital.

NEW VIEW: Volunteer artist Katrina Elliott and acting nursing ward unit manager Angie Hyland standing proudly in front of the new mural at Gladstone Hospital. Mark Zita GLA290419MURAL

FOR MANY people staying in hospital, participating in activities such as art helps them make their stay more pleasant.

A new mural created by more than 100 patients has been unveiled at Gladstone Hospital.

It's part of The Art Gallery Gladstone Hospital project, which was launched at the end of last year.

Local artist and curator Katrina Elliott said the Gratitude Tree mural at the Level 1 lobby was one of three placed around the hospital.

"The mural is comprised of over 140 tiles, so there's 140 stories in here,” Ms Elliott said.

"The aim of the project was to change the mindset of people while they're in hospital.”

She saw how art made a difference in the outlook and attitudes of the patients - especially those staying long term.

"Quite often, it could be a stressful environment,” Ms Elliott said.

"It was a great way to give a distraction to them and also brighten up the corridors as well.”

Acting nursing ward unit manager Angie Hyland said the artwork provided a welcome relief for patients, families and their carers.

"It brightens their day,” Ms Hyland said. "(The mural) was well received by the patients and their carers - they sit in front of it and take the time to have a look at it.”

Ms Elliott wants to thank Aestec Services for making the project possible.

"They were just so excited to put their hand up to be able to help with such an important project,” she said.