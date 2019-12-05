BRIGHT IDEA: Solar panels for Gladstone schools

BRIGHT: Toolooa State High School will receive 298 new solar panels this month (pictured: Gladstone South State School.)

Toolooa State High School will receive 298 new solar panels this month as the State Government’s Advancing Clean Energy Schools program ramps up.

Thousands of panels are being mounted on Queensland school rooftops, with a total of 7473 panels already installed on the roofs of 60 school classrooms and school buildings so far.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the ACES program would help reduce the energy costs at schools, which were some of the biggest energy users in the state.

“This program is such a boost for our education system here in Queensland,” Mr Butcher said.

“Not only are we going to save millions of dollars, we’re also helping reduce our impact on the environment and support local jobs in the process.

“To date, more than 2200kW of solar power is being generated from the installed panels across Queensland.”

Education Minister Grace Grace said the $97 million ACES program was making excellent progress, benefiting schools right across the state.

“It’s fantastic to see even more schools being checked off the list in areas such as Gladstone,” Ms Grace said.

“Thirteen schools across the state will receive solar panels over the next fortnight, meaning an extra 2000 panels will be installed.

“This is fantastic news for these schools just as the Christmas holiday period starts.”

Ms Grace said the implementation of the initiative would mean almost 34,000 panels installed by the end of June 2020.

“We are well on track to deliver these panels to more than 800 state schools across Queensland. The energy cost savings realised by this program when fully implemented is expected to be approximately $10 million per year.

“Importantly, the rollout of the ACES program is expected to support 320 jobs and 58,000 hours of apprentice work.”