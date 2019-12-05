Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BRIGHT: Toolooa State High School will receive 298 new solar panels this month (pictured: Gladstone South State School.)
BRIGHT: Toolooa State High School will receive 298 new solar panels this month (pictured: Gladstone South State School.)
News

BRIGHT IDEA: Solar panels for Gladstone schools

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
5th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Toolooa State High School will receive 298 new solar panels this month as the State Government’s Advancing Clean Energy Schools program ramps up.

Thousands of panels are being mounted on Queensland school rooftops, with a total of 7473 panels already installed on the roofs of 60 school classrooms and school buildings so far.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the ACES program would help reduce the energy costs at schools, which were some of the biggest energy users in the state.

“This program is such a boost for our education system here in Queensland,” Mr Butcher said.

“Not only are we going to save millions of dollars, we’re also helping reduce our impact on the environment and support local jobs in the process.

“To date, more than 2200kW of solar power is being generated from the installed panels across Queensland.”

Education Minister Grace Grace said the $97 million ACES program was making excellent progress, benefiting schools right across the state.

“It’s fantastic to see even more schools being checked off the list in areas such as Gladstone,” Ms Grace said.

“Thirteen schools across the state will receive solar panels over the next fortnight, meaning an extra 2000 panels will be installed.

“This is fantastic news for these schools just as the Christmas holiday period starts.”

Ms Grace said the implementation of the initiative would mean almost 34,000 panels installed by the end of June 2020.

“We are well on track to deliver these panels to more than 800 state schools across Queensland. The energy cost savings realised by this program when fully implemented is expected to be approximately $10 million per year.

“Importantly, the rollout of the ACES program is expected to support 320 jobs and 58,000 hours of apprentice work.”

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week

        premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week

        News Your weekly guide to great entertainment around the Gladstone region.

        • 5th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
        Experts and community to collaborate

        premium_icon Experts and community to collaborate

        News Community conference will discuss coastal recreation and dredge soil, among other...

        Annual Toy Run set to be one of the best

        premium_icon Annual Toy Run set to be one of the best

        News GLADSTONE bikers are preparing for what’s set to be one of their best fundrasing...

        ’We are stretched’: How our firies are holding up

        premium_icon ’We are stretched’: How our firies are holding up

        News FIREFIGHTERS are working tirelessly to protect the community from a bushfire at...