Bright idea: GPC’s light tower upgrades begin

A MULTI-MILLION dollar project is underway at Gladstone Port’s Corporation’s RG Tanna Coal Terminal which will involve a set of light towers being upgraded, dramatically reducing energy use.

The upgrade is set to save 55 per cent of GPC’s RGTCT energy.

Four coal stockpile light towers almost 50 metres high will be upgraded in the first stage and will feature new arc-fault rated switchboards, control system equipment and the latest LED light technology, significantly increasing the lifespan of the light towers for up to 20 years.

Electrical Engineering Superintendent Scott O’Brien said the project aimed to reduce light spillage while still supplying sufficient light to conduct operations safely.

“The upgrades will benefit the environment as well as provide economic and operational benefits as we won’t have to maintain the lights as often as we do now,” Mr O’Brien said.

“The four light towers are just the first stage of the upgrades and eventually we will have 18 light towers with the new technology.”

GPC currently maintains the lights with the help of Lincon Logistics Pty Ltd which provide a 70 metre tower truck to help with the fitting, repair and replacement of lighting on all of the stockpile light towers at RGTCT Coal Terminal.

Acting CEO Craig Walker said the upgrades would ensure the safe operation of the terminal and improve GPC’s environmental impact.

“At GPC we’re always looking for better ways to sustain our operations into the future and to reduce our potential environmental impact,” Mr Walker said.

“The coal terminal is a key part of our operations at GPC and it’s important we have the very best in light technology for operational tasks as well as mitigating the environmental issues.

“At the end of the day, economic, environmental and social sustainability underpin everything we do.”

The RGTCT infrastructure project includes the upgrade of 18 light towers over three years and is estimated to cost around $8 million.