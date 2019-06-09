BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Whistling duck a colourful characters

DELIGHTFUL DUCKS: A plumed whistling mother duck with chicks. They are one found in large numbers around wetlands.

DELIGHTFUL DUCKS: A plumed whistling mother duck with chicks. They are one found in large numbers around wetlands. Allan Briggs

THE plumed whistling-duck is one of our more colourful waterbirds that can often be found in large numbers around wetlands.

The head and long neck are pale brown with a mottled pink and grey bill and the legs and feet are pink.

The breast is a pale chestnut colour that has fine black bars across it.

The most striking feature is the near vertical cream plumes along its sides.

During the day they congregate around wetlands preening and sleeping and at night they fly out to grasslands where they feed.

They are unusual for ducks because they prefer to feed on grass but will also take aquatic food from the surface of the water.

A pair will bond for life and share the duties of nest building, incubation and feeding the young chicks.

They breed during the wet season and their nest is a simple scrape in the ground lined with grass and usually under a shrub.

The female will lay up to 12 eggs and after they hatch and fledge you will often see a pair of adults swimming on a lagoon or dam followed by a large group of chicks.

Some of these will be taken by predators such as foxes, cats, owls and hawks but most will survive and grow into adults.

The name whistling duck is derived from the distinctive whistling-like call which can be deafening when they congregate in large numbers.

Tondoon Botanic Gardens often has up to 40 roosting around the lake and they can be seen on many freshwater wetlands in the area.