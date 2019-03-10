Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LILY TROTTER: The comb-crested jacana can spread its weight and walk across lily pads.
LILY TROTTER: The comb-crested jacana can spread its weight and walk across lily pads. Contributed
News

Briggsy's Birds: Treading lightly on region's waterways

10th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOST intriguing bird is the Comb-crested Jacana, otherwise known as the Lily Trotter or Jesus Bird, for its apparent ability to walk on water.

It has very long toes that allow it to spread its weight as it walks over lily pads, giving the appearance of walking on water.

It has a bright red comb on its head, white neck and throat which flushes to an orange colour at the top of the breast and then a black breastband and finally white to the tail. The wings are dark brown.

It spends its entire life eating, sleeping and breeding on the lily pads in a wetland.

A mating pair build a floating nest of vegetation and after the female lays the eggs, it is the male who incubates them.

When the chicks hatch, the male is very protective and if any danger approaches he will scoop the young birds under his wings and carry them off to safety.

It is a strange sight to see four pairs of legs hanging down under the adult bird as he walks across the lily pads.

You can see a photograph of this remarkable behaviour on the ABC web site at https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-01-27/combcrested-jacana-waterbird-carrying-chicks-to-safety/10737512

You can see them on any wetland with water lilies such as at Tondoon Botanic Gardens or Reg Tanna Park.

If you are interested in joining like minded people to particpate in local birding trips then you can join BirdLife Capricornia who have a range of monthly activities.

They are a branch of BirdLife Australia and you can join online or print out a paper form from their web site https://support.birdlife.org.au/birdlife-membership .

Allan Briggs is the secretary of BirdLife Capricornia. Send your bird questions to abriggs@irock.com.au.

briggsy's birds gladstone region
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Find out where in the Gladstone region you can shop quietly

    premium_icon Find out where in the Gladstone region you can shop quietly

    News The initiative aims to reduce noise, lighting and distractions in-store to enhance customers' shopping experience

    • 10th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
    International Women's Day event helps make money sense

    premium_icon International Women's Day event helps make money sense

    News International Women's Day event draws a crowd keen to learn.

    Kmart Rotary markets find their new temporary home

    premium_icon Kmart Rotary markets find their new temporary home

    News Find out where you can go to catch this year's Kmart markets.

    'Divisions cause division': Mayor unimpressed by changes

    premium_icon 'Divisions cause division': Mayor unimpressed by changes

    News Some of the proposed changes include compulsory preferential voting.